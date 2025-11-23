HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru cash van robbery: Seventh suspect arrested

Sun, 23 November 2025
14:00
The police on Sunday said they have arrested a seventh suspect in the Rs 7.11 crore cash van robbery case in Bengaluru. 

The suspect is said to be related to a person already arrested in the case, police said, adding that the arrest was made late on Saturday night. 

The police on Saturday announced the arrest of six people in connection with the robbery on November 19 in South Bengaluru, and recovery of Rs 6.29 crore out of total Rs 7.11 crore robbed. 

Among the arrested were former employees of CMS Info Systems, a cash logistics company, and Annappa Naik, a police constable attached to the Govindapura station in the city. 

Meanwhile, home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday confirming the seventh arrest, expressed confidence about the arrest of other suspects involved and recovery of the remaining amount. 

"The robbers of Rs 7.11 crore that had taken place in Bengaluru have been caught by the police and seven people have been arrested. Some more people are yet to be arrested. One person from the police department is also involved. About 3-4 teams were formed to nab the culprits," he said. 

Congratulating the city police and the commissioner, the home minister said two joint commissioners, two DCPs and over 200 staff involved in the probe and the operation. 

The incident had brought a bad name to the city and was a challenge to the police, he said. -- PTI

