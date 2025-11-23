HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal guv urges EC-state govt talks to ease SIR fears

Sun, 23 November 2025
Share:
21:09
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
On the completion of his third year in office, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday reiterated his commitment to the state's development and pledged to work towards a "violence-free, corruption-free state". 

He also called for meetings between the Election Commission and the state government to address public fears surrounding the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. 

Replying to queries on reports of large crowds assembling at border points to return to Bangladesh, the governor said he would visit the areas for a "reality check" before commenting further. 

The Hakimpur border is currently witnessing a surge of people attempting to cross into Bangladesh, reportedly claiming they lack adequate documents amid the SIR process. 

The governor's day at Raj Bhavan featured a series of public engagement activities, including yoga and karate sessions attended by children and adults. 

Reaffirming his vision for the state, Bose said, "I will work for Bengal, especially for women and children. I want to build a violence-free, corruption-free Bengal." 

On concerns among people over the SIR exercise, the governor stressed the need for a coordinated approach. 

"There are various fears among people about SIR. Incidents like suicide have happened. In this context, the Election Commission and the state government should meet more to allay people's fears about SIR," he said, adding that he would do "everything required to bridge this". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Leopard on prowl in Pune residential area; search on
LIVE! Leopard on prowl in Pune residential area; search on

High command will decide: Kharge on Karnataka CM change
High command will decide: Kharge on Karnataka CM change

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party high command will decide on the ongoing speculation about a chief minister change in Karnataka. This comes amid intensified power tussle within the ruling party as the Congress...

Wife honours Tejas pilot Syal with a last, tearful salute
Wife honours Tejas pilot Syal with a last, tearful salute

The wife and daughter of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show, bid him a tearful farewell as he was cremated in his native village.

'Treat singers promoting gang culture as criminals'
'Treat singers promoting gang culture as criminals'

Haryana DGP O P Singh has directed police officers to treat singers who promote gang lifestyles through music and videos as criminals and take strict legal action against them. This directive comes as part of an ongoing effort to curb...

Pak handlers radicalised doctors online for India attacks
Pak handlers radicalised doctors online for India attacks

They also used YouTube extensively to learn how to create Improvised Explosive Devices for carrying out terror attacks. Digital footprints analysed during the interrogation identified the primary handlers as 'Ukasa', 'Faizan' and 'Hashmi'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO