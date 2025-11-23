Bengal guv urges EC-state govt talks to ease SIR fears

21:09

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose





He also called for meetings between the Election Commission and the state government to address public fears surrounding the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.





Replying to queries on reports of large crowds assembling at border points to return to Bangladesh, the governor said he would visit the areas for a "reality check" before commenting further.





The Hakimpur border is currently witnessing a surge of people attempting to cross into Bangladesh, reportedly claiming they lack adequate documents amid the SIR process.





The governor's day at Raj Bhavan featured a series of public engagement activities, including yoga and karate sessions attended by children and adults.





Reaffirming his vision for the state, Bose said, "I will work for Bengal, especially for women and children. I want to build a violence-free, corruption-free Bengal."





On concerns among people over the SIR exercise, the governor stressed the need for a coordinated approach.





"There are various fears among people about SIR. Incidents like suicide have happened. In this context, the Election Commission and the state government should meet more to allay people's fears about SIR," he said, adding that he would do "everything required to bridge this". -- PTI

