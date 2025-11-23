Anti-polygamy bill does not target' Miyas: Himanta

20:21

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma





He maintained that the practice of marrying multiple women is more prevalent among Miyas.





"In checking polygamy, we are not targeting Miyas. People of other religions also do it," Sarma told reporters on sidelines of a programme at Rangapara in Sonitpur district.





'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and the non-Bengali speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.





Sarma maintained that though polygamy is more prevalent among Miyas, "it cannot be said that it does not happen among Hindus".





The state Cabinet on November 9 approved a bill to ban polygamy, barring some exceptions, which will award seven years of rigorous imprisonment to an accused of the crime.





The chief minister asserted that he will continue "disturbing doubtful Miyas" till he is in power.





Sarma also took a swipe at the Congress, stating that "Miyas are oxygen" for the opposition party. -- PTI

