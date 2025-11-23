HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aadhaar cards dumped on footpath near Kolkata recovered

Sun, 23 November 2025
Share:
19:49
File image
File image
The West Bengal police on Sunday recovered several Aadhaar cards dumped on a footpath in Salt Lake area near Kolkata, a senior officer said.

Morning walkers noticed that Aadhaar cards bearing addresses in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, were on the footpath near a field between the DA and CA blocks of the satellite city, a senior officer said.

They informed the Bidhannagar North Police Station about the discovery of the cards, he said.

"We have found 5-6 Aadhaar cards on the footpath and have initiated an investigation into why these cards were dumped there," a police official stated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wife's heart-felt tribute to Tejas pilot Namansh
LIVE! Wife's heart-felt tribute to Tejas pilot Namansh

Karnataka home minister says he is in fray for CM too
Karnataka home minister says he is in fray for CM too

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has hinted at his interest in becoming Chief Minister if there is a leadership change in the state. This comes amid demands for a Dalit CM and speculation about a power-sharing agreement between the...

'Horse-trading in K'taka Cong; MLAs offered Rs 50 cr'
'Horse-trading in K'taka Cong; MLAs offered Rs 50 cr'

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleges 'horse-trading' within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, claiming MLAs are being offered bribes. He also accuses AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala of demanding money from...

Forces set up new camp in Chh'garh's Maoist stronghold
Forces set up new camp in Chh'garh's Maoist stronghold

Security forces have established a new camp in the Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, a former Naxal stronghold, following a major anti-Naxal operation.

Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Bumrah, Siraj rested
Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Bumrah, Siraj rested

K L Rahul takes over the captaincy after regular skipper Shubman Gill missed the series because of a neck injury.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO