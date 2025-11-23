Aadhaar cards dumped on footpath near Kolkata recovered

19:49

Morning walkers noticed that Aadhaar cards bearing addresses in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, were on the footpath near a field between the DA and CA blocks of the satellite city, a senior officer said.





They informed the Bidhannagar North Police Station about the discovery of the cards, he said.





"We have found 5-6 Aadhaar cards on the footpath and have initiated an investigation into why these cards were dumped there," a police official stated. -- PTI

The West Bengal police on Sunday recovered several Aadhaar cards dumped on a footpath in Salt Lake area near Kolkata, a senior officer said.