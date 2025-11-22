HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators

Sat, 22 November 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear instructions to all district magistrates of the state to take prompt and strict action against illegal immigrants, an official statement said Saturday.
   
He stated that law and order, national security, and social harmony are top priorities, and that any form of illegal activity will not be tolerated, it added.
 
"The chief minister has directed that each district administration ensure the identification of illegal immigrants living in their area and initiate action as per the rules," the statement read.
 
"The chief minister has also directed that temporary detention centres be established in each district to house infiltrators," it added.
 
According to the brief statement, illegal immigrants with foreign citizenship will be housed in these centres and will be ensured there until the necessary verification process is completed.
 
Adityanath said that illegal immigrants held in detention centres will be deported to their countries of origin as per the established procedures.
 
Uttar Pradesh shares an open border with Nepal, allowing free movement of citizens of both countries but checks on residents of other nationalities. -- PTI 

