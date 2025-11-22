HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will lay foundation stone of Babri on Dec 6 in WB: TMC MLA

Sat, 22 November 2025
Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has sparked a controversy as he said that he will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, marking 33 years of demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.
 
"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," Kabir said on Friday.
 
Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by the Kar Sevaks.
 
Reacting to Kabir's remark, West Bengal BJP secretary Priyanka Tibrewal says it is nothing but "appeasement politics."
 
"TMC's secularism is religion-specific. When they say they will re-establish the Babri Masjid, I want to know who they will call to that Babri Masjid? Those Rohingyas who are now in fear of SIR running to the border areas? Build the Babri Masjid, where Babar came from? This is nothing but appeasement politics...," she said.
 
BJP leader Rahul Sinha also criticised Kabir for "politicising" the issue, while stating that they do not have an objection to building a mosque in the state.
 
"Anyone can build a mosque, but it should be at a proper place. We have no objection to anyone following their religion. But those who are trying to politicise the mosque are insulting the Muslim religion. But building a mosque solely for the sake of religion would be a different matter. If all Muslims, Indian Muslims, build a mosque together, there is no inconvenience," Sinha said.
 
Former UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu too slammed Kabir. "We're very clear. We talk about employment, education, health, security, women, farmers, labourers, equality, and inclusion. The Congress Party always talks about the Constitution, and these should be the criteria for elections," the Congress leader said
 
Humayun Kabir talked about building a Babri Masjid-like mosque in the state back in 2024 as well. -- ANI

