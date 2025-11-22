HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Student 'suicide': NHRC notice to Delhi DM, DCP

Sat, 22 November 2025
00:07
File image
The NHRC has issued a notice to the district magistrate and the deputy commissioner of police of central Delhi, after a class 10 student "committed suicide" allegedly due to mental harassment and discriminatory treatment meted out by some teachers of a reputed city school, according to proceedings of the case.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued directions to have the allegations levelled in the complaint, inquired into, and to submit an action taken report within 10 days for its perusal, it says.

An FIR under charges related to abetment to suicide was registered on Wednesday, a day after the student allegedly jumped from the Rajendra Place Metro Station and died.

According to the NHRC proceedings of the case, the complainant alleged that a student committed suicide in Delhi due to "continuous mental harassment and discriminatory treatment by teachers of a reputed school in Lutyens' Delhi".

The complainant further alleged that several teachers, including the principal, routinely "mocked, humiliated, and threatened" the student, creating an "environment of fear and trauma," it says.

It was also alleged that several former students and parents have shared similar experiences of "mental harassment, segregation, negative comparisons, and long-lasting trauma".

The complaints were ignored, and no counselling or child-protection measures were provided, amounting to "violations" of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Right to Education (Violations of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory) Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and child safety norms, the NHRC proceedings read. -- PTI

