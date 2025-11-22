Stricter anti-pollution rules for Delhi amid worsening air quality

18:47

The Commission for Air Quality Management has tightened the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR, advancing several pollution-control measures to earlier stages to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

The revised schedule, finalised on November 21 after consultations with stakeholders, shifts multiple actions from higher alert stages to lower ones meaning restrictions will now be triggered sooner as the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsens.

Under the new framework, several curbs that previously fell under Stage II ('Poor' AQI 201-?300) will now be enforced at Stage I.

The city's overall AQI stood at 360 in the 'very poor' category at 9 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

These include ensuring uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of diesel generator sets, deploying additional personnel to streamline traffic at congestion-prone points, issuing pollution alerts through newspapers, TV and radio, and augmenting CNG and electric public transport fleets with higher service frequency and differential fares to promote off-peak travel.

Measures earlier listed under Stage III ('very poor' AQI 301-400) have been moved to Stage II, such as staggering working hours for government offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Centre may also decide on staggered timings for its offices in the region.

Similarly, restrictions previously applicable only in Stage IV ('severe+') will now apply at Stage III ('severe' AQI 401-450).

These include allowing public, municipal and private offices to operate with 50% staff while the remainder work from home.

The Centre may also implement work-from-home provisions for its employees.

CAQM said the changes were based on scientific assessments, expert recommendations and past experience. All implementing agencies across NCR have been directed to enforce the revised schedule immediately. -- PTI