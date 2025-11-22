HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SIR is to weed out 'those people' who..: Parakala Prabhakar

Sat, 22 November 2025
20:11
Economist Parakala Prabhakar on Saturday claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls means that it is the government choosing the voters instead of the other way round.

He also alleged that the aim of the SIR is to weed out 'those people' who the government thinks should not have been in the country.

The SIR, which is being done in 12 states including West Bengal by the Election Commission, has "serious implications for the country's constitutional values, constitutional spirit and constitutional morality," Prabhakar said, while addressing a press conference organised by a group named 'The Educationists' Forum, West Bengal', considered a pro-TMC forum.

"With SIR, it is the government choosing the voters instead of voters choosing the government," he claimed.

The economist and political commentator asserted that the SIR came into being since the government could not go ahead with the NRC exercise owing to massive protests.

"It is nothing but a rearguard action... backdoor entry of NRC-CAA in the form of SIR to weed out those people (who) in their view should not have been here," he said.

"When somebody is disenfranchised, taken out of the political community, they become second-class citizens," Prabhakar said, claiming that this is the fundamental aim of the SIR.

Prabhakar also alleged that SIR targets to eliminate the names of people from the electoral rolls who are from the marginalised, uneducated or minority communities.

He claimed that the Bihar assembly elections is an example of this and that it is surprising that the opposition parties could manage to win some seats in the state.

Prabhakar alleged that the names of those likely to vote for the ruling dispensation in Bihar were "retained" in the SIR exercise done in the state prior to the assembly polls.

Claiming that Bihar SIR of electoral rolls was only a test case, political scientist Yogendra Yadav asserted that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls is really meant for West Bengal.

"The SIR is not a revision of voter list; it is rewriting of the voter list," he said addressing the press conference.

Yadav said he appeals to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to ensure that no legitimate citizen is left out of the electoral rolls. -- PTI

