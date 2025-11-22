HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Portion of Shimla road caves in; class 8 girl falls into pit

Sat, 22 November 2025
Share:
16:24
image
A portion of a road sank in Shimla on Saturday, allegedly due to a nearby tunnel construction, prompting the authorities to halt the work until further notice, officials said.
   
Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, has also directed the additional district magistrate (law and order) as well as the additional superintendent of police, to prepare and submit a report regarding the work of the tunnel being constructed on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli four-lane.
 
The action came after a portion of the road in Bhattakufar sank, during which a school bus tyre got stuck in the pit, and a Class 8 schoolgirl also fell into the pit. She was immediately rescued by the people nearby.
 
The deputy commissioner, along with senior police officials, reached the spot to take stock of the situation and said that such an incident has been witnessed for the first time.
 
"The location where the land subsidence occurred is reported to be close to the tunnel site. This is extremely important from a safety perspective," Kashyap said.
 
He further said that the district administration has written to the State Disaster Management Authority, expressing concern that this incident may lead to a disaster.
 
Kashyap said that locals informed him that cracks had begun appearing in their houses, following which the district administration inspected the houses and found the cracks.
 
He further said that the Survey of India will also be informed about this matter. "A detailed report about the incident will be sent to them as well," he added.
 
Kashyap further said that the administration had earlier received several complaints from locals regarding the four-lane construction as well. "All these complaints will be brought to the notice of the SDMA," Kashyap asserted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators
LIVE! Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators

B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held
B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held

Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including a police constable, in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore robbery in the city. A significant portion of the stolen money has been recovered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the...

Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa
Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, on Saturday.

Lobbying intensified for Bihar assembly speaker's post
Lobbying intensified for Bihar assembly speaker's post

Lobbying has intensified among NDA partners in Bihar for the post of Speaker in the assembly, with BJP MLA Prem Kumar considered a frontrunner. A special assembly session will be convened soon to elect the Speaker.

Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services
Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services

A fire broke out in huts near the Harbour line tracks in Mumbai's Dharavi area, leading to temporary suspension of train services. No injuries were reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO