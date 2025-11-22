HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PK's Jan Suraaj Party dissolves all organisational units

Sat, 22 November 2025
Share:
21:30
image
The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Saturday dissolved all its organisational units, from the panchayat level to the state level, following the humiliating performance in the recently concluded Bihar polls.

In a statement, party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said new units will be formed in the next one and a half months.

The decision was taken at the party's national council meeting in Patna, chaired by state president Manoj Bharti, it said.

Kishor was also present in the meeting, along with party leaders like former vice chief of the army SK Singh, ex-Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and senior advocate YV Giri. 

"The party has assigned its senior leaders the responsibility of all 12 divisions of the state, where they will rebuild an effective and active organisational structure. This team of party leaders will hold extensive discussions to identify the reasons for the defeat and submit a report regarding leaders guilty of indiscipline or internal betrayal," the statement said.

The Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in the assembly polls, with most of its candidates losing their deposits. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Miyas' vote unitedly; 'our votes' are scattered: Himanta
LIVE! 'Miyas' vote unitedly; 'our votes' are scattered: Himanta

Cong divided over tie-up with MNS for Mumbai civic polls
Cong divided over tie-up with MNS for Mumbai civic polls

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has reiterated that the party would never join hands with "those who indulge in violence".

'This is how...': Tharoor lauds Trump-Mamdani meet; BJP reacts
'This is how...': Tharoor lauds Trump-Mamdani meet; BJP reacts

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the cordial meeting between Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani, while the BJP hopes Rahul Gandhi learns from it.

Dogs found lying on hospital beds in MP, employee sacked
Dogs found lying on hospital beds in MP, employee sacked

Block Medical Officer Dr Dharmendra Sharma terminated the services of a cleaner with immediate effect and ordered that the seven days' salary of the on-duty nurse be deducted, he added.

Tejas crash: IAF pilot's village mourns a life lost too soon
Tejas crash: IAF pilot's village mourns a life lost too soon

Namansh is survived by his father, mother, wife, who is also serving in the Air Force, and their six-year-old daughter.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO