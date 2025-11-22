HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Passenger cooks noodles in kettle inside train; Railways react

Sat, 22 November 2025
The Central Railway has launched efforts to trace a woman passenger after her viral video of cooking instant noodles using an electric kettle inside an AC coach of an express train has raised safety concerns, officials said on Saturday.  

A Central Railway official told PTI that the woman passenger has been identified and efforts are on to trace her. She will face action under section 147(1) of the Railways Act.

The video shows an electric kettle plugged into a mobile charging socket. The woman, speaking in Marathi, says she prepared tea for 10-15 people using the same method.

After the widely circulated video raised serious concerns over passenger safety and potential fire hazards, Central Railway said action was being taken against the channel that posted the clip as well as the person involved.

"Using an electronic kettle inside trains is strictly prohibited. It is unsafe, illegal, and a punishable offence. It can lead to a fire incidence and be disastrous for other passengers also. May also cause disruption of electric supply and malfunction of the AC and other electronic ports in the Train," the Central Railway stated on X.

The CR has appealed to passengers to avoid such hazardous behaviour and urged them to immediately report similar activities to the authorities to ensure onboard safety. -- PTI

