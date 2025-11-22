HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak drone sighted along border in J-K's Samba

Sat, 22 November 2025
Share:
09:19
image
A Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday. 

The drone, which was seen coming from the Chak Bhura post in Pakistan late Friday, hovered over Regal village in the Ghagwal area for a few minutes before returning to other side the border, the officials said.

Security forces have searched the area to ensure that there was no airdropping of any payload such as narcotics or weapons, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: SA win toss, to bat vs India
2nd Test Updates: SA win toss, to bat vs India

LIVE! Tejas crash: 'There might have been a pilot blackout'
LIVE! Tejas crash: 'There might have been a pilot blackout'

Trump Praises 'Great Mayor' Mamdani
Trump Praises 'Great Mayor' Mamdani

'I met with a man who really wants to see New York be great again. I think he can bring it back. I think he wants to make it greater than ever before, and if he can, we'll be out there cheering. I'll be cheering for him.'

Ashes: Aus all out for 132, Eng have 40-run lead on Day 2
Ashes: Aus all out for 132, Eng have 40-run lead on Day 2

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test in Perth on Saturday.

Can't skip duty to catch flight: Former VP Dhankhar
Can't skip duty to catch flight: Former VP Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President, made his first public address at a book launch, praising the RSS philosophy and vision of making a stronger nation.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO