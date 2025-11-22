HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nilesh Rane alleges bogus voters in electoral rolls in Maha's Kankavali

Sat, 22 November 2025
Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane on Friday alleged that there were bogus voters in electoral rolls in Kankavali in Sindhudurg district. 

In a letter to the returning officer, Rane said Sameer Nalawade, who is running for the post of president of the nagar panchayat, lives in house number 422 in ward number 7. 

But two Muslim individuals, who do not live in this house, have been shown as its residents along with 20 others. 

Rane, whose party is part of the ruling alliance, further said some houses in the voter list do not exist, while some are commercial properties. 

A place that can accommodate only 2-3 people has been shown as the residence of 20-25 people, the Kudal MLA said. 

Incidentally, the Opposition has been making similar claims and alleging irregularities in the draft rolls. -- PTI

