HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Namo Bharat trains now available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots

Sat, 22 November 2025
Share:
16:10
image
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened its Namo Bharat trains and stations to celebrate personal milestones, offering options for birthday events, pre-wedding shoots and other private occasions, an official statement said on Saturday.
   
Under the new policy, individuals, event organisers and photography or media companies can book static or running Namo Bharat coaches, the statement said.
 
A mock-up coach at the Duhai Depot is also available for static shoots. Bookings start at Rs 5,000 per hour, with 30 minutes each allotted for setting up and removing decorations or equipment, it stated.

The NCRTC said the service offers a distinctive experience, with Namo Bharat's modern, internationally designed coaches providing a visually appealing setting for photographs and small gatherings.
 
The facilities may be personalised with simple decorations, subject to guidelines, the corporation stated, adding that the celebrations will be permitted only between 6 am and 11 pm and will be organised in a way that does not disrupt train operations or inconvenience commuters.
 
All activities will take place under the supervision of NCRTC staff and security personnel to ensure safety and adherence to operational protocols, the statement said.
 
With stations located at key points such as Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad and Meerut South, the initiative is expected to attract residents across the Delhi-Meerut corridor, offering them a familiar yet unusual space to mark special moments, it said.

The NCRTC stated that it has also formulated a detailed premises hiring policy for film shoots, documentaries, advertisements, and other visual projects at Namo Bharat trains and stations.
 
These locations can be booked for short-term use at competitive rates, it said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators
LIVE! Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators

B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held
B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held

Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including a police constable, in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore robbery in the city. A significant portion of the stolen money has been recovered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the...

Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa
Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, on Saturday.

Lobbying intensified for Bihar assembly speaker's post
Lobbying intensified for Bihar assembly speaker's post

Lobbying has intensified among NDA partners in Bihar for the post of Speaker in the assembly, with BJP MLA Prem Kumar considered a frontrunner. A special assembly session will be convened soon to elect the Speaker.

Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services
Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services

A fire broke out in huts near the Harbour line tracks in Mumbai's Dharavi area, leading to temporary suspension of train services. No injuries were reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO