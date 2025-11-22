'Miyas' vote unitedly; 'our votes' are scattered: Himanta

19:46

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Saturday that 'Miyas' vote unitedly, which has ensured that they are moving 'forward politically', whereas the votes of "our people" are scattered.





He asserted that 'pressure' has to be maintained on illegal settlers so that they cannot "move ahead further" from the districts of Lower Assam, the western part of the Brahmaputra Valley.





Talking to reporters on the sidelines of various programmes, Sarma said, "The Miyas vote together, in a chunk. That is why they are moving forward politically. Our votes are scattered. That's why I tell our people to vote together, for whichever party or person it could be."





'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.





In an apparent reference to the Bengali-speaking Muslims becoming majority in several parts of the state, the chief minister said, "Lower Assam cannot be taken back from them. We must ensure that they cannot proceed further. We have to keep them under pressure and create difficulties so that if not today, they are forced to leave after 10-15 years."





Sarma also attacked the Congress, alleging that the party had failed to solve the problems of the people who had voted for it over the years. -- PTI