HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Miyas' vote unitedly; 'our votes' are scattered: Himanta

Sat, 22 November 2025
Share:
19:46
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Saturday that 'Miyas' vote unitedly, which has ensured that they are moving 'forward politically', whereas the votes of "our people" are scattered. 

He asserted that 'pressure' has to be maintained on illegal settlers so that they cannot "move ahead further" from the districts of Lower Assam, the western part of the Brahmaputra Valley. 

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of various programmes, Sarma said, "The Miyas vote together, in a chunk. That is why they are moving forward politically. Our votes are scattered. That's why I tell our people to vote together, for whichever party or person it could be."

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance. 

In an apparent reference to the Bengali-speaking Muslims becoming majority in several parts of the state, the chief minister said, "Lower Assam cannot be taken back from them. We must ensure that they cannot proceed further. We have to keep them under pressure and create difficulties so that if not today, they are forced to leave after 10-15 years."

Sarma also attacked the Congress, alleging that the party had failed to solve the problems of the people who had voted for it over the years. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Miyas' vote unitedly; 'our votes' are scattered: Himanta
LIVE! 'Miyas' vote unitedly; 'our votes' are scattered: Himanta

Cong divided over tie-up with MNS for Mumbai civic polls
Cong divided over tie-up with MNS for Mumbai civic polls

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has reiterated that the party would never join hands with "those who indulge in violence".

'This is how...': Tharoor lauds Trump-Mamdani meet; BJP reacts
'This is how...': Tharoor lauds Trump-Mamdani meet; BJP reacts

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the cordial meeting between Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani, while the BJP hopes Rahul Gandhi learns from it.

Dogs found lying on hospital beds in MP, employee sacked
Dogs found lying on hospital beds in MP, employee sacked

Block Medical Officer Dr Dharmendra Sharma terminated the services of a cleaner with immediate effect and ordered that the seven days' salary of the on-duty nurse be deducted, he added.

Tejas crash: IAF pilot's village mourns a life lost too soon
Tejas crash: IAF pilot's village mourns a life lost too soon

Namansh is survived by his father, mother, wife, who is also serving in the Air Force, and their six-year-old daughter.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO