Follow Rediff on:      
If you reject votes, I will reject funds: Ajit Pawar

Sat, 22 November 2025
Maharashtra  Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has told voters at Malegaon in the district that he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elected the candidates of his party, but if they rejected them, he will also "reject".
 
Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, was campaigning for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil on Friday. 
Notably, he holds the finance portfolio in the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government.

"I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds," he said. 
 
The remarks drew flak from the Opposition, with Shiv Sena-UBT leader Ambadas Danve accusing Pawar of threatening voters. 

"Funds are given from the taxes paid by the common people and not from Ajit Pawar's house. If a leader like Pawar is threatening voters, what is the Election Commission doing?" he asked.

Elections to Nagar Panchayats are scheduled for December 2. The Pawar-led NCP and a BJP-backed panel have formed an alliance in Malegaon. -- PTI 

