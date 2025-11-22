HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrested

Sat, 22 November 2025
Share:
16:55
image
Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was arrested on Saturday, just days before he was supposed to start his 27-year prison term.

Brazil's federal police confirmed the arrest in a short statement without naming him.

According to AP, the 70-year-old leader was taken from his home in a gated, upscale area of Jardim Botanico to the federal police headquarters.

Local media said Bolsonaro, who served as president from 2019 to 2022, was expected to begin his prison sentence next week after he exhausted all his appeals against his conviction for leading a coup attempt.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators
LIVE! Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators

B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held
B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held

Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including a police constable, in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore robbery in the city. A significant portion of the stolen money has been recovered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the...

Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa
Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, on Saturday.

Lobbying intensified for Bihar assembly speaker's post
Lobbying intensified for Bihar assembly speaker's post

Lobbying has intensified among NDA partners in Bihar for the post of Speaker in the assembly, with BJP MLA Prem Kumar considered a frontrunner. A special assembly session will be convened soon to elect the Speaker.

Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services
Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services

A fire broke out in huts near the Harbour line tracks in Mumbai's Dharavi area, leading to temporary suspension of train services. No injuries were reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO