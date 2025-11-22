Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrested

16:55

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was arrested on Saturday, just days before he was supposed to start his 27-year prison term.





Brazil's federal police confirmed the arrest in a short statement without naming him.





According to AP, the 70-year-old leader was taken from his home in a gated, upscale area of Jardim Botanico to the federal police headquarters.





Local media said Bolsonaro, who served as president from 2019 to 2022, was expected to begin his prison sentence next week after he exhausted all his appeals against his conviction for leading a coup attempt.