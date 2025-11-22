HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Couple, their daughters hurt as vehicle from Ajit Pawar's convoy hits bike

Sat, 22 November 2025
Share:
18:00
image
A couple and their two minor daughters were injured after a fire brigade vehicle that was part of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy rammed into their motorcycle in Beed district on Saturday, police said.
  
The incident occurred on Telgaon-Dharur Road in Dharur tehsil around 11.30 am, they said. 

Deputy CM Pawar was travelling from Parbhani towards Dharur when the fire brigade vehicle in his convoy hit a motorcycle on which the couple and their two daughters were going. Vishnu Sude, his wife Kusum and their two daughters - aged three and seven years - sustained injuries, an official of Dharur police station said. 

They were immediately taken to Dharur Rural Hospital, from where they were shifted to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambejogai for further treatment, they said.

The accident caused traffic congestion on the Telgaon-Dharur road for some time.

The police have seized the vehicles involved in the accident, but no case has been registered so far, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! G20 declaration adopted despite US attempt to stop it
LIVE! G20 declaration adopted despite US attempt to stop it

Cong divided over tie-up with MNS for Mumbai civic polls
Cong divided over tie-up with MNS for Mumbai civic polls

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has reiterated that the party would never join hands with "those who indulge in violence".

B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held
B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held

Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including a police constable, in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore robbery in the city. A significant portion of the stolen money has been recovered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the...

Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa
Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, on Saturday.

Tejas crash: IAF pilot's village mourns a life lost too soon
Tejas crash: IAF pilot's village mourns a life lost too soon

Namansh is survived by his father, mother, wife, who is also serving in the Air Force, and their six-year-old daughter.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO