Class 8 girl dies after jumping off 3rd floor of school building in Maha

Sat, 22 November 2025
A 13-year-old girl studying in Class 8 died after she allegedly jumped off the third floor of her school building in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Friday morning, the police said. 

The deceased was identified as Aarohi Deepak Bidla, a resident of Mastagad, and the incident took place in CTMK School. 

"Soon after the morning session began at her school, Aarohi jumped from the corridor on the third floor. Teachers and school staffers immediately rushed her to a private hospital. She was later shifted to the District Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," an official said. 

Speaking to the media, Aarohi's father Deepak Bidla, who works as a sweeper in a private hospital, said he received a call from the school informing him of the incident. 

According to him, Aarohi had shown no signs of distress at home and had left for school as usual. 

He, however, alleged that his daughter had complained about some boys from her class teasing her. 

"I told her to inform the teachers, but no action was taken," he alleged. 

Sources said the teachers had called Aarohi's parents to the school regarding her low academic performance. -- PTI

