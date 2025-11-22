HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Class 5 student fights off leopard; school bag turns lifesaver

Sat, 22 November 2025
Share:
15:55
image
An 11-year-old schoolboy displayed exemplary courage as he fought back a menacing leopard with the help of his friend by hurling stones and raising an alarm, which forced the big cat to beat a hasty retreat in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.  

The encounter could have had worse consequences had Mayank Kuvara not been carrying his school bag, which turned out to be a protective shield when the big cat pounced on him on Friday evening near the Mala Padvipada area. 

"A leopard attacked Kuvara, a class 5 student, when he was returning from school. He and another boy fought back with brave cries and threw stones", officials confirmed. 

The commotion and the swift reaction of the children alerted people who ran to the scene, causing the leopard to flee back into the forest. 

Kuvara suffered a claw injury to his hand and is currently undergoing treatment at Vikramgad Rural Hospital. A medical officer said the boy has received stitches for the injury.

Resident Forest Officer, Kanchad, Swapnil Mohite told PTI today that forest officials immediately rushed to the spot and later to the hospital where the boy was taken. 

The Forest Department is taking the incident seriously and is implementing several preventive measures, he added.  

The Forest Department has requested schools in leopard-prone areas to shut down by 4 PM.

Mohite said an AI-enabled camera is being installed to track the movement of the big cat, while villages are being alerted through traditional "Davandi" (public announcements). -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators
LIVE! Yogi orders to set up detention centres for infiltrators

B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held
B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, held

Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including a police constable, in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore robbery in the city. A significant portion of the stolen money has been recovered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the...

Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa
Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, on Saturday.

Lobbying intensified for Bihar assembly speaker's post
Lobbying intensified for Bihar assembly speaker's post

Lobbying has intensified among NDA partners in Bihar for the post of Speaker in the assembly, with BJP MLA Prem Kumar considered a frontrunner. A special assembly session will be convened soon to elect the Speaker.

Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services
Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services

A fire broke out in huts near the Harbour line tracks in Mumbai's Dharavi area, leading to temporary suspension of train services. No injuries were reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO