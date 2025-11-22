Case registered over circulation of fake video of CEC

11:03

A case has been registered after a fake video of the Chief Election Commissioner related to the local body election in Kerala circulated on social media platforms, officials said on Saturday.





According to officials, Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police registered a case after the fake video was found during cyber patrolling operations on Friday.





The fake video propagating false information about the upcoming local body elections was traced to the X social media platform.





The fake post contained a fabricated photo and edited video of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said.





Police suspect that the same video was circulated on other social media platforms as well. A case was registered against unknown persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 197(1)(d) (to publish or make false or misleading statements), 340(1) (forged document or electronic record), 340(2) (dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record), and Information Technology Act section 66C (identity theft).





According to police, in the wake of the upcoming local body elections and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Kerala, cyber patrolling activities have been strengthened due to the possibility of circulating fake videos and misleading online content.





As part of it, several fake propaganda photos and videos circulated on various online platforms were removed in recent days. -- PTI