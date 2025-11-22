Case registered in Bengaluru over 'electoral fraud'

09:45

A case of electoral fraud has been registered by police in Bengaluru following a complaint alleging large-scale inclusion of fake voters in the Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency voter rolls in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



According to the FIR, the complainant, Y Vinoda (39), resident of Nallurhalli in Bengaluru, alleged that unidentified officials and private individuals had fraudulently inserted fake names into the constituency's electoral rolls.



Vinoda said a substantial number of fake voters were added to the Mahadevapura voter list during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency, which she claimed appeared to have subverted the public mandate.



She further alleged that such large-scale manipulation would not have been possible without the active involvement of certain government officials, members of the political party that allegedly benefited, and other unidentified private individuals.



She described the alleged voter list fraud as a serious issue affecting democratic processes.



Seeking a complete, impartial, and fair investigation, Vinoda requested that police probe the alleged forgery and falsification of the Mahadevapura voter rolls prior to the 2024 elections.



She demanded legal action against all those involved in this case.



Police said they have registered a case and initiated an investigation. -- PTI