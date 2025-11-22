BLOs not pressured, focus on timely completion of SIR: Kerala chief electoral officer

14:58

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar on Saturday said that BLOs are being provided all possible assistance to carry out the SIR of the electoral roll, and there is "no intention to pressurise them".





Speaking to reporters, Kelkar said the targets given to Booth Level Officers are intended not to create pressure, but to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision is completed within the stipulated timeframe.





He added that instructions have been issued to district collectors to extend full support to the BLOs.





Highlighting measures taken in border areas close to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where Kannada and Tamil are predominantly spoken, Kelkar said personnel proficient in these languages are being deployed alongside BLOs to facilitate smooth filling of forms.





He stated that, so far, 70 per cent of the filled-up enumeration forms have been received.





Regarding overseas voters, Kelkar said that steps have been taken in coordination with NORKA Roots the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) that oversees matters related to Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) to raise awareness about the SIR among them. -- PTI