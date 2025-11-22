HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka

Sat, 22 November 2025
20:15
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake jolted a suburb near Bangladesh capital on Saturday.
   
The quake that hit Ashulia of Savar on Dhaka outskirts was an aftershock after Friday's massive magnitude 5.7 earthquake that jolted Dhaka and many parts of the country.
 
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the quake was recorded at around 10:36 am, and the epicentre was Baipayl, 29 kilometres northwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) News.
 
At least 10 people were killed, and over hundred others injured in the earthquake on Friday.
 
Experts have long said the risk of major earthquakes was high in Bangladesh because of its location on active tectonic plate boundaries. -- PTI

