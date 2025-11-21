HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What action against teachers, asks family of boy who died

Fri, 21 November 2025
14:34
Maternal uncle of the class 10 student who died by suicide in the national capital on Friday said that there was "no clarification on the course of action against the teachers" and informed that they will carry out protests demanding the resolution of the conflicts and grievances. 

Speaking to ANI, the Uncle of the victim said, "Right after the suicide of my nephew, an anonymous call reached his father, who was in Maharashtra. We immediately rushed to the metro station and found the people were already taking the kid to the hospital. He wanted to pursue his career as an actor." 

The victim's uncle said that the child had been complaining about his teachers for 4-5 months and that they had organised a protest at the school gate at 1:00 pm today, urging action against them. 

"Such a creative and sensitive child was tortured and misunderstood. The children should be recognised for their unique qualities rather than focusing solely on exams and marks. The child had been complaining about his teachers for 4-5 months, whom he named in the suicide note. The parents even talked to the teachers and the principal. His friends said that the taunting and harassment increased in the last 4 days before the incident. The school did not take any action, and even the FIR was registered in 5 hours. It was when we carried out protests that this matter was taken seriously. There is no clarification on the course of action for the teachers. We will carry on our protests demanding the resolution of the conflicts and grievances of students and parents," he added. 

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased has alleged that his son could not bear the "humiliation" and was subjected to repeated "scolding" by one of his teachers. The Class 10 student, who allegedly died by suicide near Rajendra Place Metro Station, left a note accusing his school teachers of harassment and calling for strict action against them. 

"For the past 8-10 months, he's been complaining that his teacher scolds him for every little thing. The teacher even complained to me about his mischievous behaviour. Despite our insistence, she continued to torture him. We told him we'd change schools as soon as he passed 10th grade. Three days ago, just before his board exam prelims, he was threatened with expulsion. Yesterday, he slipped and fell, and the teacher scolded him, saying he did it intentionally. He couldn't bear the humiliation. I received a call at 3:15 pm that he had fallen from the metro station," the father of the victim recalled on Thursday. He further mentioned that his son has also written the names of the teachers who tortured him.

"He also asked that his organs be donated after his death. He wrote that his last wish was that such an incident never happen to any child again. An FIR was filed yesterday, and we parents demand that strict action be taken against these teachers and that they be given justice," he added. -- PTI

