US sanctions Indian entities, people selling Iran oil

Fri, 21 November 2025
11:18
The Trump administration has sanctioned entities and individuals from India involved in sales of Iran's petroleum and petroleum products, saying the funds from this trade support Tehran's regional terrorist proxies and procure weapons systems that are a direct threat to the US. 

The Departments of State and Treasury sanctioned shipping networks responsible for funding the Iranian regime's malign activities through illicit oil sales, as well as an airline and its affiliates that arm and supply Iran-backed terrorist groups. 

Among those added to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals List are Indian nationals Zair Husain Iqbal Husain Sayed, Zulfikar Hussain Rizvi Sayed, Maharashtra-based RN Ship Management Private Limited and Pune-based TR6 Petro India LLP. 

The State Department is designating 17 entities, individuals, and vessels in several countries, including, but not limited to India, Panama, and the Seychelles, involved in Iran's petroleum and petroleum products sales, the administration said. 

Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is designating 41 entities, individuals, vessels, and aircraft, intensifying its efforts against Iran's petroleum and petrochemical exports and disrupting financial streams and commercial operatives that support Iran's malign activities. -- PTI

India emerged from the war militarily bruised and strategically altered.The United States, under the guise of friendship, had succeeded in achieving what open alignment never could: The psychological and political repositioning of India...

Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.

Avoid donating without checking the receipt proforma showing the political party's ECI registration number and PAN.

'Some states have become more populous, while others have become less populous. Those who became less populous became economically strong. Those where population increased, they became economically weak

