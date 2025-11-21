US sanctions Indian entities, people selling Iran oil

11:18





The Departments of State and Treasury sanctioned shipping networks responsible for funding the Iranian regime's malign activities through illicit oil sales, as well as an airline and its affiliates that arm and supply Iran-backed terrorist groups.





Among those added to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals List are Indian nationals Zair Husain Iqbal Husain Sayed, Zulfikar Hussain Rizvi Sayed, Maharashtra-based RN Ship Management Private Limited and Pune-based TR6 Petro India LLP.





The State Department is designating 17 entities, individuals, and vessels in several countries, including, but not limited to India, Panama, and the Seychelles, involved in Iran's petroleum and petroleum products sales, the administration said.





Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is designating 41 entities, individuals, vessels, and aircraft, intensifying its efforts against Iran's petroleum and petrochemical exports and disrupting financial streams and commercial operatives that support Iran's malign activities. -- PTI

