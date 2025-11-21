HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US President's son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

Fri, 21 November 2025
09:18
Donald Trump Jr, son of United States President Donald Trump, visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat, on Thursday. 

According to sources, Donald Trump Jr visited Vantara, the brainchild of Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani, on the invitation of the Ambani family.

He took a round of the sprawling wildlife facility with Anant Ambani and also visited a few temples in the area, sources added.

Earlier during the day, Donald Trump Jr visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. -- PTI 

