Shraddha Kapoor's brother summoned in drugs case

20:25

Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with a drug seizure case, an official said on Friday.





While Siddhanth, who is the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, has been asked to appear on November 25 to record his statement, influencer Orhan Awatramani alias Orry has been called on November 26 after he failed to remain present on Thursday.





The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) summoned the two Bollywood celebrities as their names cropped up in the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case, the official said.





Shaikh had claimed that certain film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad.





Notably, Siddhanth Kapoor had been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on the charges of consuming drugs.





ANC officials had asked Orry to remain present before them on Thursday, but he sought more time.





Shaikh, also known as 'Lavish', was deported from Dubai last month.





Initially he was arrested in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure from Sangli in Maharashtra, and later arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC. -- PTI