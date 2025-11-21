HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shraddha Kapoor's brother summoned in drugs case

Fri, 21 November 2025
Share:
20:25
image
Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with a drug seizure case, an official said on Friday. 

While Siddhanth, who is the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, has been asked to appear on November 25 to record his statement, influencer Orhan Awatramani alias Orry has been called on November 26 after he failed to remain present on Thursday.

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) summoned the two Bollywood celebrities as their names cropped up in the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case, the official said.

Shaikh had claimed that certain film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad.

Notably, Siddhanth Kapoor had been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on the charges of consuming drugs.

ANC officials had asked Orry to remain present before them on Thursday, but he sought more time.

Shaikh, also known as 'Lavish', was deported from Dubai last month.

Initially he was arrested in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure from Sangli in Maharashtra, and later arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show
Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show

According to an international media report, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

LIVE! BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash in Shinde's home turf
LIVE! BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash in Shinde's home turf

Nitish Kumar gives up home portfolio after 20 years
Nitish Kumar gives up home portfolio after 20 years

The home portfolio of Bihar, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, has been given to his deputy, BJP leader Samrat Chowdhury, this time, according to an official notification...

I wish him all the best: DKS reacts to Sidda's remark
I wish him all the best: DKS reacts to Sidda's remark

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar wished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 'all the best' after he said that he would complete a five year term in office. Shivakumar also commented on the ongoing cabinet reshuffle and MLAs meeting...

ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Cops
ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Cops

A day after a major Inter-Services Intelligence-backed multi-state gangster-terror module was busted in Ludhiana, the Punjab Police on Friday said the two arrested operatives were tasked to carry out grenade attacks in government...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO