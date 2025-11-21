Sensex falls by 400 points on weak global trends

16:53





During the day, it tanked 444.84 points or 0.51 per cent to 85,187.84. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 124 points or 0.47 per cent to 26,068.15. The index had rallied over 1 per cent or 282 points to trade above 26,000 in the previous two sessions. Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics and Eternal were the major laggards. However, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and ITC were among the gainers. -- PTI

Snapping the two-day rally, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Friday mainly due to weak global trends and fading hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 400.76 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 85,231.92.