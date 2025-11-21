HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex falls by 400 points on weak global trends

Fri, 21 November 2025
Snapping the two-day rally, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Friday mainly due to weak global trends and fading hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 400.76 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 85,231.92. 

During the day, it tanked 444.84 points or 0.51 per cent to 85,187.84. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 124 points or 0.47 per cent to 26,068.15. The index had rallied over 1 per cent or 282 points to trade above 26,000 in the previous two sessions. Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics and Eternal were the major laggards. However, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and ITC were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show
According to an international media report, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

LIVE! All the best: DKS after Sidda says he will complete 5 yrs
Protest over Sangai festival in Manipur turns violent
The clash happened at Khurai Lamlong when security forces intercepted demonstrators, including several displaced persons, who were marching towards the venue of the festival, an official said.

Bihar voted against infiltration, SIR to purify list: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar polls was a mandate against infiltrators in the country because citizens will never favour those parties...

4 dead as 5.7 quake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh
Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.

