Rising Demand For Weight-Loss Drugs Reshaping Diagnostics Market

Fri, 21 November 2025
09:52
The growing demand for GLP-1'"based weight-loss and diabetes therapies is reshaping India's diagnostics market, with healthcare providers reporting a sharp rise in metabolic testing as more people begin or continue these treatments.

As GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide gain popularity for both obesity management and type-2 diabetes, clinicians are urging structured monitoring to track metabolic changes and detect potential side effects -- driving demand for comprehensive diagnostic packages.

Responding to this shift, Thyrocare has introduced its new GLP-1 Health Check, a suite of packages offering up to 81 tests designed for individuals before, during and after GLP-1 therapy. Priced from Rs 2,799 and available nationwide, the panels monitor vital parameters spanning metabolic health, organ function, and nutritional markers.

Doctors say that while GLP-1 medications are highly effective, they can significantly alter appetite, gut function, liver metabolism and blood sugar regulation -- making regular testing critical.

Many users enter therapy with pre-existing complications such as insulin resistance, high cholesterol, fatty liver or cardiac risk, which require frequent assessment to ensure treatment safety.

"As GLP-1 therapies become mainstream, reliable diagnostics must accompany them," said Rahul Guha, MD & CEO, Thyrocare. The diagnostics industry expects this trend to strengthen as Indian pharmaceutical companies prepare to launch generic versions of semaglutide once patents expire in 2026.

With the global GLP-1 market projected to exceed $150 billion by 2030, demand for metabolic screening in India is set to rise in parallel -- making diagnostics a crucial pillar of the country's weight-loss and diabetes care ecosystem. -- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

