Proposal for 5,693 additional bunkers in Poonch submitted for nod: J-K LG

Fri, 21 November 2025
21:45
File image
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that a proposal to set up 5,693 additional bunkers in the border district of Poonch has been submitted for approval. 

This was revealed by Sinha after he laid the foundation stone for the construction of 521 new houses for families affected due to recent natural calamities and unprovoked Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in Poonch and Rajouri. 

The Lieutenant Governor, who shared the key measures taken to improve infrastructure in Poonch and Rajouri, said that over the past few years, 1,125 bunkers have been completed in Poonch, and a proposal to build 5,693 additional bunkers has been submitted for approval. 

"In Rajouri, 2,923 bunkers were constructed in five years, providing relief to a large population living along the border," he added. 

Sinha observed that 19 next of kin of terror-affected families in Rajouri and nine in Poonch were provided government jobs. 

He also instructed the district and police administration to identify the left-out terror victim families and forward their job-appointment-related cases to the government's general administration department. -- PTI 

