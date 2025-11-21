HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No public talk on Karnataka leadership: Surjewala warns Congress MLAs

Fri, 21 November 2025
16:38
Siddaramaiah has said he will continue to be CM
AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday issued a stern warning to party's MLAs and leaders against making any public statements on the issue of leadership. 

The AICC's warning comes a day after a state minister and several MLAs loyal to Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi, where they met the Congress high commandsignalling an escalating power struggle within the ruling party. 

Surjewala also accused a "decisively defeated and faction-ridden" BJP, along with a section of the media, of "running a maligning campaign" against the Congress government in the state. The party veteran claimed that the sole idea is to undermine the stellar achievements and the five Congress government guarantees, which have become an outstanding model of inclusive development and distributive justice. 

"Had a discussion with Karnataka CM and Deputy CM and they agreed that a decisively defeated and faction ridden Karnataka BJP, along with a section of the media, are designedly running a maligning campaign against Karnataka and its Congress government," he alleged in a post on 'X'. 

The Rajya Sabha MP noted that the "needless statements" of some Congress leaders and MLAs has also fuelled unnecessary speculation. -- PTI

