Nitish gives up home portfolio after 20 yrs

19:18

The home portfolio of Bihar, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, has been given to his deputy, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Chowdhury, this time, according to an official notification issued on Friday.





Another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha got Revenue & Land reforms and Mines & Geology departments, it said.





The CM has kept the portfolios of the General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance with himself.





The finance portfolio, which has been held by the BJP whenever it has entered in an alliance with the Janata Dal-United, has been given to the Nitish Kumar-led party this time.





Senior leader Bijendra Prasad Yadav has become the Finance and Commercial tax departments, the notification said.





While senior JD-U leader Shrowan Kumar has been given portfolios of Rural Development and Transport departments, his party colleague Ashok Chowdhary got the Rural Works department portfolio.





JD-U leader Vijay Chowdhary has been given the portfolios of Building Construction, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, while Madan Sahni of the same party got the Social Welfare department portfolio, the notification said.





The BJP's Shreyasi Singh has been given portfolios of Sports and Information and Technology, while her party's Arun Shankar Prasad got the Tourism department.





Sanjay Tiger, also of the BJP, has been given the Labour Resources department, it said.





Deepak Prakash of the Rashtriya Lok Manch and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular's Santosh Suman have been given the portfolios of Panchayati Raj department and Minor Water Resources department, respectively. -- PTI