HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish gives up home portfolio after 20 yrs

Fri, 21 November 2025
Share:
19:18
image
The home portfolio of Bihar, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, has been given to his deputy, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Chowdhury, this time, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

Another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha got Revenue & Land reforms and Mines & Geology departments, it said.

The CM has kept the portfolios of the General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance with himself.

The finance portfolio, which has been held by the BJP whenever it has entered in an alliance with the Janata Dal-United, has been given to the Nitish Kumar-led party this time.

Senior leader Bijendra Prasad Yadav has become the Finance and Commercial tax departments, the notification said.

While senior JD-U leader Shrowan Kumar has been given portfolios of Rural Development and Transport departments, his party colleague Ashok Chowdhary got the Rural Works department portfolio.

JD-U leader Vijay Chowdhary has been given the portfolios of Building Construction, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, while Madan Sahni of the same party got the Social Welfare department portfolio, the notification said.

The BJP's Shreyasi Singh has been given portfolios of Sports and Information and Technology, while her party's Arun Shankar Prasad got the Tourism department.

Sanjay Tiger, also of the BJP, has been given the Labour Resources department, it said.

Deepak Prakash of the Rashtriya Lok Manch and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular's Santosh Suman have been given the portfolios of Panchayati Raj department and Minor Water Resources department, respectively.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show
Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show

According to an international media report, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

LIVE! Delhi blast: HC refuses order on lawyer-accused meet
LIVE! Delhi blast: HC refuses order on lawyer-accused meet

ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Cops
ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Cops

A day after a major Inter-Services Intelligence-backed multi-state gangster-terror module was busted in Ludhiana, the Punjab Police on Friday said the two arrested operatives were tasked to carry out grenade attacks in government...

Class 4 girl who ended life sought help, teacher ignored
Class 4 girl who ended life sought help, teacher ignored

The enquiry committee pointed out several lapses on the part of the school, noting the relentless bullying faced by the girl, and mentioned that her parents had first raised the issue with teachers in July 2024. The panel observed that...

Kerala couple weds in hospital after bride hurt in accident
Kerala couple weds in hospital after bride hurt in accident

A wedding was held in the emergency room of a Kochi hospital after the bride was injured in a road accident on her way to the ceremony.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO