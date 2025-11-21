HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nearly 30 % Indian women subject to intimate partner violence during lifetime: WHO

Fri, 21 November 2025
Over a fifth of women in India aged 15-49 were subjected to intimate partner violence in 2023, while nearly 30 per cent have been affected during their lifetime, according to a new global report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nearly one in three around the world, or 840 million, have suffered partner or sexual violence during their lifetime -- a figure that has barely changed since 2000, it said. Estimates also suggest that around the world, 8.4 per cent of women aged 15-49 have been subjected to sexual violence from a non-partner. In India, about four per cent of women aged 15 and above are estimated to have suffered sexual violence from a non-partner. 

"Violence against women is one of humanity's oldest and most pervasive injustices, yet still one of the least acted upon," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "No society can call itself fair, safe or healthy while half its population lives in fear. Ending this violence is not only a matter of policy; it is a matter of dignity, equality and human rights. Behind every statistic is a woman or girl whose life has been forever altered," Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. -- PTI

