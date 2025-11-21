Modi departs for 1st G20 summit in Africa amid US boycott

08:41

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, and said he will present India's perspective at the forum in line with its vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'One Earth, One Family and One Future'.

This is the first time a G20 Summit is being held on the African continent.

"Will be attending the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is a particularly special Summit as it is being held in Africa. Various global issues will be discussed there. Will be meeting various world leaders during the Summit," Modi posted on X.

On the margins of the summit, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit there.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said, "I will present India's perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'One earth, One Family and One Future'".

He is visiting South Africa from November 22-23 at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit under South Africa's Presidency.

"This will be a particularly special Summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. During India's Presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union had become a member of the G20," Modi said in his statement.

The Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues. The theme of this year's G20 has been Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability', by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he said.

"I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries, and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit," Modi said.

"During the visit, I also look forward to my interaction with the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which is one of the largest outside India," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday had said that Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in all three sessions of the Summit. -- PTI