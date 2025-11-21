HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi arrives in South Africa to attend G20 Leaders' Summit

Fri, 21 November 2025
Share:
18:31
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Johannesburg on Friday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon arrival

Modi will attend the summit from November 21 to 23, marking a significant milestone as the first G20 summit held on the African continent. He will discuss key issues related to India and the global south.

This will be PM Modi's fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016 and his attendance at the two BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023.

This summit is the fourth consecutive G20 meeting hosted by the Global South, following Indonesia, India, and Brazil's presidencies. Prior to South Africa, the G20 presidencies were held by Brazil (2024), India (2023) and Indonesia (2022).

According to the Secretary (ER) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sudhakar Dalela, G20 is an important forum, with countries in previous sessions agreeing to have a consensus declaration, pilot, and take new initiatives on several themes that impact the Global South.

"We are very happy that these discussions have carried forward under the presidency of Brazil and, of course, in South Africa under four verticles that South Africa has outlined for their own presidency. A number of achievements have been made throughout the year across various tracks in these areas. So we are very happy that the issues of importance to the Global South are at the centre of discussion and are being highlighted," the Secretary added.

The G20 comprises major economies representing 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade. The forum has identified priority areas under South Africa's presidency theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability'.

Regarding the bilateral meetings to be held on the sidelines of the G20, Secretary Dalela said they are in the process of organising them.

He added that India and South Africa are democracies and that their cooperation has three pillars, one of which is political cooperation. The African Union, which became a permanent member of the G20 during India's 2023 presidency, will play a key role in shaping the summit's agenda.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show
Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show

According to an international media report, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

LIVE! Delhi blast: HC refuses order on lawyer-accused meet
LIVE! Delhi blast: HC refuses order on lawyer-accused meet

Protest over Sangai festival in Manipur turns violent
Protest over Sangai festival in Manipur turns violent

The clash happened at Khurai Lamlong when security forces intercepted demonstrators, including several displaced persons, who were marching towards the venue of the festival, an official said.

Bihar voted against infiltration, SIR to purify list: Shah
Bihar voted against infiltration, SIR to purify list: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar polls was a mandate against infiltrators in the country because citizens will never favour those parties...

4 dead as 5.7 quake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh
4 dead as 5.7 quake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO