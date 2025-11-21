HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Miss Mexico, berated, called 'dumbhead', wins Miss World

Fri, 21 November 2025
12:30
Pic: Reuters
Fatima Bosch, who represented Mexico at the Miss Universe pageant, has been crowned the winner for the 2025 pageant. She emerged as a fan favorite after she was berated by a Thai pageant director during a pre-pageant meeting, triggering a walk out by contestants.

The ceremony took place in Bangkok on Thursday, where Thailand's Veena Praveenar Singh came in second.

The event opened with 30 contestants progressing to the swimsuit competition from the initial 120 contestants. From there, 12 women progressed to the evening gown competition, while five made it to the final Q&A round.

The other finalists in the 74th Miss Universe competition include Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali, Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo and Miss Cote d'Ivoire Olivia Yace.Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub was the only Arab contestant to make it to the Top 30.  

