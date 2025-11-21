HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LIVE! Op Sindoor: Trump's claims 'credible', says Pak

Fri, 21 November 2025
22:10
Pakistan on Friday said it believed US President Donald Trump's claim that India assured him that it would not wage a war against Pakistan. 

"We take the words of the US President, which are credible," foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at the weekly media briefing when asked about Trump's remarks. Trump on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to say "we're not going to go to war." 

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. 

After showing trust in Trump, the spokesperson hastened to cast doubts over the assurance by India. 

"We obviously take such assurance with a pinch of salt as it is not backed up by any cooling down of belligerent statements emanating from India, he said. 

"Therefore, we have no option but to remain vigilant." 

On the US congressional report, he said that it is a research report, the drafting of which would have involved reference to open-source reference material. 

"So, I would not comment on any specifics because then it would lead to my commentary on the references that report has used. Whatever references the authors of the report have used, they are entitled to it," he said. -- PTI

