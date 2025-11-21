HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India reopens tourist visa for Chinese citizens after 5-year freeze

Fri, 21 November 2025
Share:
20:10
image
In a significant step towards normalising bilateral ties, India is learnt to have resumed issuance of tourist visas to Chinese citizens worldwide-- a move ending a five-year suspension imposed following the 2020 Galwan clash.

The fresh move followed some sequence of steps taken earlier this year, comprising the January 2025 agreement between India and China when the two countries agreed to resume direct passenger flights.

Officials, privy to the development, said that the decision followed an order issued in July this year suggesting to resume tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

A month ago, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, halted for five years, was also revived in June 2025, with the first group of Indian pilgrims crossing into Tibet.

Earlier, on April 1, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties, Presidents Xi Jinping and Droupadi Murmu, along with Premier Li Qiang and PM Modi, exchanged congratulatory messages, signalling renewed commitment to stability.

Throughout 2025, diplomacy between India and China intensified as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Beijing in July, noting relations were 'gradually moving in a positive direction' with a 'fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust'.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reciprocated with a two-day trip to New Delhi in August, meeting National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and EAM Jaishankar to discuss border de-escalation and normalisation.

This paved the way for PM Modi's landmark visit to China on August 31, his first in seven years, for the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where he and Xi committed to viewing each other as 'partners rather than rivals'.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show
Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show

According to an international media report, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

LIVE! BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash in Shinde's home turf
LIVE! BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash in Shinde's home turf

Nitish Kumar gives up home portfolio after 20 years
Nitish Kumar gives up home portfolio after 20 years

The home portfolio of Bihar, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, has been given to his deputy, BJP leader Samrat Chowdhury, this time, according to an official notification...

I wish him all the best: DKS reacts to Sidda's remark
I wish him all the best: DKS reacts to Sidda's remark

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar wished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 'all the best' after he said that he would complete a five year term in office. Shivakumar also commented on the ongoing cabinet reshuffle and MLAs meeting...

ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Cops
ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Cops

A day after a major Inter-Services Intelligence-backed multi-state gangster-terror module was busted in Ludhiana, the Punjab Police on Friday said the two arrested operatives were tasked to carry out grenade attacks in government...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO