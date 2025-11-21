Forex reserves jump $5.54 bn to $692.57 bn

23:14





The overall reserves had dropped by $2.699 billion to $687.034 billion in the previous reporting week.





For the week ended November 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $152 million to $562.29 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





Value of the gold reserves jumped by $5.327 billion to $106.857 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) grew by $56 million to $18.65 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

