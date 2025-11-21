HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FIR in Bengaluru over 'electoral fraud' in voter rolls

Fri, 21 November 2025
23:53
The Bengaluru police registered a case of electoral fraud based on a complaint lodged by a woman who alleged large-scale inclusion of fake voters in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency voter rolls ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

According to the FIR, the complainant, Y Vinoda (39), resident of Nallurhalli in Bengaluru, complained to the police on Wednesday. She alleged that unidentified officials and private individuals had fraudulently inserted fake names into the constituency's electoral rolls. 

Vinoda said a substantial number of fake voters were added to the Mahadevapura voter list during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency, which she claimed appeared to have subverted the public mandate. 

She further alleged that such large-scale manipulation would not have been possible without the active involvement of certain government officials, members of the political party that allegedly benefited, and other unidentified private individuals. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India's Tejas crashes during Dubai airshow, pilot dead
India's Tejas crashes during Dubai airshow, pilot dead

According to an international media report, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

LIVE! Op Sindoor: Trump's claims 'credible', says Pak
LIVE! Op Sindoor: Trump's claims 'credible', says Pak

India reopens tourist visas for Chinese nationals worldwide
India reopens tourist visas for Chinese nationals worldwide

India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals through its missions and consulates worldwide, marking a step towards rebuilding ties after the resolution of the eastern Ladakh military stand-off.

Protest over Sangai festival in Manipur turns violent
Protest over Sangai festival in Manipur turns violent

The clash happened at Khurai Lamlong when security forces intercepted demonstrators, including several displaced persons, who were marching towards the venue of the festival, an official said.

'Direct threat to US': Trump sanctions Indian firms
'Direct threat to US': Trump sanctions Indian firms

The Trump administration has sanctioned entities and individuals from India involved in sales of Iran's petroleum and petroleum products, saying the funds from this trade support Tehran's regional terrorist proxies and procure weapons...

