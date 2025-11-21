Fighting Fraud: Google To Roll Out Anti-Spam Pop-Ups

09:59





The feature, currently being piloted with Google Pay, Paytm, and Navi, alerts users that the call may be a scam and offers a one-tap option to end both the call and the screen share.





Google is also introducing a real-time scam detection tool for calls that will warn Pixel users about suspicious behaviour without recording audio, transcripts or sharing data with Google.





'The feature is off by default, applies only to calls from unknown numbers, emits a beep to notify participants, and can be turned off at any time,' Google said.





A third project in the works is bringing the globally adopted enhanced phone number verification (ePNV) system to India. The technology, now being tested with partners, aims to replace SMS-based one-time passwords with SIM-based verification built into the device.





'In India, where the digital economy is booming, we are building artificial intelligence systems designed to keep user trust intact as India transitions to AI. When AI-powered defences run on the device, it gives us an edge over bad actors seeking to target individuals or public infrastructure. India's scale and complexity make it the world's proving ground for reliable AI safety,' said Evan Kotsovinos, vice-president of privacy, safety, and security at Google.





Google said in a blog post that it has blocked more than 115 million attempts to install sideloaded apps, misusing sensitive permissions commonly exploited for financial fraud in India.





To strengthen its protection capabilities, Google Pay systems now display over 1 million warnings each week for potentially fraudulent transactions.





-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

