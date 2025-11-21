Drone Deliveries To Begin In Mumbai From Early 2026

12:01





The delivery services will commence from the first quarter of next year, making it Mumbai's first residential drone delivery initiative.





The MoU was signed between Siddha group Director Samyak Jain, Sejal group Director Dhirraj Gada, and Skye Air's Founder and CEO Ankit Kumar.





As part of the understanding, Skye Air will set up a drone delivery infrastructure in Mumbai for Siddha Sky residents, with its Skye-pod installation at a residential project in Wadala. Notably, according to the company, each drone can cover an aerial distance of 1 km in just one minute, with a maximum range of 30 km.





Skye Air is currently serving 27 pin codes in Gurugram, two pin codes each in Faridabad and Ghaziabad, and one pin code in Bengaluru.





Speaking earlier with Business Standard on the company's expansion plans, Kumar said: "The idea is to have a quarterly expansion into one city. Starting next year, we will be eyeing Pune, then going to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata. It's not that we are going to be in the entirety of the city, but in specific locations and pin codes, which are high-demand areas for us. This quarter is reserved for Bengaluru.'





-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

