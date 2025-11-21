HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Driver tries to run over man hanging on to car bonnet

Fri, 21 November 2025
Representational image
The owner of a car was forced to travel several kilometres hanging on to its bonnet after a man allegedly attempted to run him over at Erumapetty in Thrissur on Friday, police said. 

According to police, the car was being driven by Backer of Thrissur, who had rented the vehicle from Solaman of Aluva in September. Police officials said Backer failed to return Solaman's two cars, following which a complaint was lodged against him. Backer later promised to give his land instead of returning the vehicles, but he did not fulfil the promise.

 On Friday morning, Solaman saw Backer in the Erumapetty area and confronted him. During the altercation, Backer attempted to drive away in the car. To block the attempt, Solaman stood in front of the vehicle. But Backer moved the car, and Solaman clung to the bonnet. 

Despite repeated pleas, Backer did not stop the vehicle, which moved for over five kilometres, police said. People who witnessed the scene intercepted the vehicle and alerted the police. Erumapetty police said they have registered a case for dangerous driving and have arrested Backer. Further investigation is ongoing, police added. PTI

