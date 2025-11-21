HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast terrorists' Hamas-like plan is a red flag

Fri, 21 November 2025
15:53
CCTV images of the moment of the blast
Terrorists in India posing as medical professionals may be using staff lockers at hospitals and medical centres to store arms and explosives -- like the Hamas in Gaza -- raising the worrisome possibility of an advisory, or even operational, link, National Investigation Agency sources told NDTV Friday afternoon.

The anti-terror agency is leading inquiries into the car bomb that exploded outside Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 and killed 15 people. At least three suspects linked to that attack -- Mohammed Shakeel, Adil Ahmad Rather, and Shaheen Saeed -- and the terrorist who drove and detonated the ammonium nitrate fuel oil-stuffed Hyundai i20, Umar Mohammad '" had cover jobs as doctors.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show
LIVE! Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show

Protest over Sangai festival in Manipur turns violent
Protest over Sangai festival in Manipur turns violent

The clash happened at Khurai Lamlong when security forces intercepted demonstrators, including several displaced persons, who were marching towards the venue of the festival, an official said.

Bihar voted against infiltration, SIR to purify list: Shah
Bihar voted against infiltration, SIR to purify list: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar polls was a mandate against infiltrators in the country because citizens will never favour those parties...

4 dead as 5.7 quake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh
4 dead as 5.7 quake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.

Jaipur student was bullied for 18 months before suicide
Jaipur student was bullied for 18 months before suicide

The enquiry committee pointed out several lapses on the part of the school, noting the relentless bullying faced by the girl, and mentioned that her parents had first raised the issue with teachers in July 2024. The panel observed that...

