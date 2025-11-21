Delhi blast terrorists' Hamas-like plan is a red flag

Terrorists in India posing as medical professionals may be using staff lockers at hospitals and medical centres to store arms and explosives -- like the Hamas in Gaza -- raising the worrisome possibility of an advisory, or even operational, link, National Investigation Agency sources told NDTV Friday afternoon.
The anti-terror agency is leading inquiries into the car bomb that exploded outside Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 and killed 15 people. At least three suspects linked to that attack -- Mohammed Shakeel, Adil Ahmad Rather, and Shaheen Saeed -- and the terrorist who drove and detonated the ammonium nitrate fuel oil-stuffed Hyundai i20, Umar Mohammad '" had cover jobs as doctors.