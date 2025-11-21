Delhi blast terrorists' Hamas-like plan is a red flag

15:53

The anti-terror agency is leading inquiries into the car bomb that exploded outside Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 and killed 15 people. At least three suspects linked to that attack -- Mohammed Shakeel, Adil Ahmad Rather, and Shaheen Saeed -- and the terrorist who drove and detonated the ammonium nitrate fuel oil-stuffed Hyundai i20, Umar Mohammad '" had cover jobs as doctors.





Terrorists in India posing as medical professionals may be using staff lockers at hospitals and medical centres to store arms and explosives -- like the Hamas in Gaza -- raising the worrisome possibility of an advisory, or even operational, link, National Investigation Agency sources told NDTV Friday afternoon.