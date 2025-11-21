HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Delhi blast: HC refuses order on lawyer-accused meet

Fri, 21 November 2025
18:03
The Delhi high court on Friday refused to pass an order on a plea by Red Fort blast co-accused Jasir Bilal Wani seeking a meeting with his lawyer in the National Investigation Agency headquarters.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that the accused has failed to show any order passed by the trial court rejecting his prayer to meet his lawyer at the NIA headquarters New Delhi.

The high court said the accused was not a special person and that a certain process has to be followed in the court.

The court's remarks were made when Wani's counsel claimed that the application was orally rejected by the trial court.

The NIA arrested Wani, an alleged 'active co-conspirator' of suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi on November 17 in connection with the November 10 Red Fort car blast that claimed 15 lives.

On November 18, a trial court remanded him to 10 days in NIA custody.  -- PTI

