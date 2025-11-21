Court grants 3-week extension for filing report in Vaishno Devi landslide case

22:23

The landslide, triggered by a cloudburst, struck the pilgrim route at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district on August 26, killing pilgrims and injuring 20 others.





J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha constituted a three-member committee on August 29 to probe the causes behind the landslide.





Sub-judge Katra Sidhant Vaid, on October 16, directed the SSP Reasi and Bhawan SHO to submit the ATR in response to a complaint filed by Rohit Bali of Jammu.





Bali has sought registration of an FIR under Sections 105 (capable homicide) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against the Board's CEO, alleging that negligence by SMVDSB officials led to the deaths.





Pursuant to the court's earlier order, the Bhawan SHO appeared in person and submitted a written request seeking a four-week extension, informing the court that an entry regarding the incident had been made in the Roznamcha of Police Post Adhkuwari. -- PTI

