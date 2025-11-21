HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Class 4 student who jumped to death begged teacher for help

Fri, 21 November 2025
There has been an alarming rise in student suicides in India
A Class 4 student, who died by suicide at a prestigious school in Jaipur, had approached her class teacher five times and sought her support for 45 minutes over alleged bullying but was not offered any help, reports NDTV.

Instead of supporting or helping the nine-year-old girl, the teacher shouted at her multiple times and said things that 'shocked the entire class'.

The minor, who was being harassed for 18 months, felt cornered. She left her classroom on the ground floor and ultimately jumped from the fourth floor of the school building and died on the spot. 

These are among the conclusions arrived at by a two-member team of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that is probing the suicide of the girl - Amaira Kumar Meena - on November 1 at Neerja Modi School. Her parents alleged she was bullied, teased and verbally abused with "sexual connotations" and that repeated complaints were unaddressed by the school authorities. Read the full story here. 

