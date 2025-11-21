HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash in Shinde's home turf

Fri, 21 November 2025
19:48
The simmering tensions between Mahayuti allies Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena esclated into a clash in Thane, the home turf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Police registered a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence against a BJP leader and ex-corporator after some Shiv Sena workers alleged that he assaulted two office-bearers.

The incident occurred in Pachpakhadi area of Thane on Thursday night when some workers of Shiv Sena were celebrating while claiming credit for the government's decision to allow registration of homes under the Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, sources said.  -- PTI

